Pakistan grab 3 golds, 8 other medals in UK’s Shooting C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistani shooters delivered a stellar performance at the UK’s prestigious shooting championship held at Bisley Camp, securing three gold medals along with several other honors. Competing among 160 world-class shooters from 18 countries, Pakistan stood out, placing three shooters in the overall top 10 and achieving remarkable individual success. The Pakistani team claimed an impressive haul of medals, including three gold, four silver, and four bronze. Among the gold medalists were Junaid Khattak and Ahmed Javed, whose outstanding efforts shined through in the FTR category, earning them multiple individual awards. Representing Pakistan with a squad of 18 shooters, the team’s achievements have brought immense pride to the nation. Their exceptional performance on the international stage further solidifies Pakistan’s growing reputation in the world of competitive shooting.