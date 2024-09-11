In 1934, Italian physicist Enrico Fermi conducted his groundbreaking nuclear fission experiment, laying the foundation for nuclear physics and the eventual development of atomic energy. Fermi bombarded uranium atoms with neutrons, leading to their splitting into smaller nuclei, a process known as nuclear fission. Through meticulous experimentation, Fermi and his team observed the release of additional neutrons and significant energy, demonstrating the potential for a chain reaction. This pivotal discovery revolutionised our understanding of the atom and paved the way for subsequent research that ultimately led to the development of nuclear reactors and atomic bombs, profoundly shaping the course of history.