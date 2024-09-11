PM directs for ambassadorial post for Lt Gen (R) Aamir in Gulf states

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Foreign Office to immediately explore ambassadorial position for Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Aamir in Gulf countries after his appointment for United Arab Emirates hit snags and subsequently dropped. Highly credible sources told The Nation that incumbent Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has been directed to continue performing his responsibilities as ambassador. Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Aamir was appointed as Pakistan Ambassador to UAE last month by the Foreign Office on the recommendations of the PM Office. However, his appointment hit snags and was subsequently dropped. Now he is being considered for ambassadorial position for Qatar or Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has performed extraordinarily since last two years in promoting Pakistan-UAE business and trade ties particularly bringing UAE investment to Pakistan. Foreign Office is exploring ambassadorial opportunity for him in some other Gulf countries as well and would furnish report to PM office with recommendations.