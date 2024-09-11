PM’s steering committee approves reforms to boost Pakistan’s gems, stones sector

ISLAMABAD - During the meeting of the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee for Gems and Stones, significant decisions and reforms were approved. The meeting, chaired by Abdul Aleem Khan, the Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment, and Communications, was attended by federal ministers, secretaries, senior officers, and private sector representatives.

The discussions focused on proposed reforms to enhance the Gems and Stones industry. Based on the recommendations of a sub-committee, it was decided to integrate the Gems and Stones sector into the Ministry of Industry, thereby elevating its status. Abdul Aleem Khan emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to advance the industry. He anticipated increased currency exchange and exports as a result of more efficient and targeted decision-making aimed at developing the sector.

Khan noted that the Gems and Stones sector is crucial for the country’s economic growth. He highlighted that final approval for the proposed reforms, alongwith other relevant issues, will be sought from the Prime Minister. The Steering Committee is focused on improving infrastructure and creating better platforms for the Gems and Stones industry, with input from Federal Ministers Musaddaq Malik, Jam Kamal Khan, and Rana Tanveer Hussain. The meeting also approved the formation of a Gems and Stones Council, which will be chaired by a private sector representative with full authority and decision-making power. Abdul Aleem Khan described the meeting as productive and appreciated the participants’ efforts, emphasising that the sector should receive maximum support and facilities. Additionally, Khan instructed various ministries and departments to address related issues. The meeting reviewed several proposals, including the possibility of transforming the Gems and Stones sector into a company rather than an authority. Federal Secretary Petroleum and senior officers provided their perspectives on various aspects of the sector. Private sector participants expressed their gratitude to Abdul Aleem Khan for considering their suggestions. Khan also announced that Steering Committee members and ministers would soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir to assess the performance and processes of existing institutions involved in the Gems and Stones industry.