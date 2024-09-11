Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Polio worker, policeman killed in attack on vaccination team in Bajaur

Web Desk
8:02 PM | September 11, 2024
Regional

Unidentified gunmen fatally shot a polio worker and a police officer escorting a vaccination team in the Malasaid area of Salarzai tehsil, Bajaur district, on Wednesday.

Pakistan recently launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign following the emergence of 17 new cases of the crippling disease this year. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, though similar assaults on polio teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have been attributed to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the past.

"The attack took place at around noon as the team was going door-to-door to administer vaccines to children," said Muhammad Israr, a police spokesperson. "Both the polio worker and the police officer lost their lives."

