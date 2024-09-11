PPP committed to strong ties with China: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong. During the visit, Chairman Bilawal also met with Minister Counselor Yang Nuo and Political Counselor Wang Shengjie from the Chinese Embassy. The discussions between Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening trade ties further. Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, accompanied Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the visit. At the meeting, PPP chief said his party was committed to strong ties with China.