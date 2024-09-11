PSX turns bullish, gains 671 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of PSX turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 671.73 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 79,286.74 points against 78,615.00 points on the last working day. A total of 509,490,385 shares were traded during the day as compared to 491,124,197 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.763 billion against Rs10.124 billion on the last trading day. As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 202 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 64 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 117,010,305 shares at Rs1.52 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 57,119,736 shares at Rs10.06 per share and Agritech Limited with 18,160,711 shares at Rs35.31 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs137.38 per share price, closing at Rs2,069.23, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs68.99 rise in its per share price to Rs17,368.99. Hallmark Company Ltd witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs104.68 per share closing at Rs999.96 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs60.65 decline to close at Rs545.81.