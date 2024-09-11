Wednesday, September 11, 2024
PTI leaders granted transit bail by Peshawar High Court

Web Desk
2:02 PM | September 11, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, and Zartaj Gul have been granted transit bail by the Peshawar High Court until October 10. The court has instructed the petitioners to present themselves to the relevant court before this date.

The bail was sought in connection with a case registered against them in Islamabad. The PTI leaders, including Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and MNA Zartaj Gul, filed applications at the Peshawar High Court requesting protective bail.

In her application, Zartaj Gul argued that the charges against her and other party leaders stem from their involvement in organizing a political rally in Islamabad. She emphasized that the constitution guarantees every political party the right to hold peaceful demonstrations. The application further claimed that the administration had filed cases against the PTI leaders for a delay in the rally and had arrested PTI members of the National Assembly within the Assembly’s jurisdiction.

Hike in withholding tax dampens auto sales

Anticipating arrest, Zartaj Gul sought the transit bail to ensure she could appear in the relevant court as required.

