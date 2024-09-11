Wednesday, September 11, 2024
PTI urges NA speaker to protect Parliament's sanctity after arrests of MNAs
7:06 PM | September 11, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to take stronger measures to uphold the dignity of the parliament.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, addressing the media, criticized the absence of a constitutional government in the country.

"It was unprecedented that MNAs were arrested from inside the Parliament House," said Qaiser, referring to recent incidents where PTI members were taken into custody.

In response, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended sergeant-at-arms Ashfaq Ashraf and four security personnel for dereliction of duty, imposing a four-month suspension. Additionally, Sadiq formed a fact-finding committee led by an additional secretary to investigate the matter.

On September 9, Islamabad police arrested PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen. Later that night, PTI MNAs Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Naseemur Rehman, and Shahid Ahmad Khattak were also apprehended inside the Parliament House.

Ayaz Sadiq suspends five officials over PTI lawmakers' arrest in Parliament House

Opposition leader Omar Ayub condemned the events, stating, "The parliament was attacked on September 9, and the constitution was also violated."

