Punjab CM approves increase number of provincial border posts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a proposal to increase the number of provincial border posts.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she directed special training for police personnel deployed at these border posts.

Maryam Nawaz called for immediate provision of armoured personnel carriers, bulletproof vehicles and bulletproof jackets to protect police officers during operations.

She also approved one billion rupees grant to support the Punjab Police in upgrading their equipment and improving overall operational capacity.