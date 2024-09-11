Punjab Sports Dept promises full support to PBCC for T20 Blind WC

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Department will extend full support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for organizing T20 Blind World Cup 2024 in a befitting manner. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial said this while talking to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, who called on him at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. Seven teams, including hosts Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and Afghanistan will participate in the grand event. The opening ceremony of the Blind World Cup will be conducted in Lahore while 24 matches of the mega event will be played at Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad from Nov 21 to Dec 3, 2024. Speaking on this occasion, the Secretary Sports said that the organization of Blind World Cup in Pakistan will help a lot in promoting soft image of the country among the world community. “Definitely, it is a great honour that Pakistan is organizing T20 Blind World Cup for the first time,” he added. Sultan Shah, on this occasion, said that the blind cricket will attain great boost in the country through successful organization of T20 Blind World Cup.