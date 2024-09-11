Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza sent back to NAB

The process of returning the reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun in the accountability court.

Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the case, with Shehbaz Sharif’s legal representative, Anwaar Hussain, appearing in court. The court had previously granted PM Shehbaz a permanent exemption from appearing in person.

Lawyers argued that the reference had become invalid following the Supreme Court's restoration of the NAB amendment, rendering the accountability court without jurisdiction to hear the case. The court ordered that the reference be sent back to NAB.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz, unable to attend due to a backache, submitted a medical certificate and was granted a one-day absence.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 1.