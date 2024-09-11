Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza sent back to NAB

Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza sent back to NAB
Web Desk
5:30 PM | September 11, 2024
National

The process of returning the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun in the accountability court.

Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the case, with Shehbaz Sharif’s legal representative, Anwaar Hussain, appearing in court. The court had previously granted PM Shehbaz a permanent exemption from appearing in person.

Lawyers argued that the reference had become invalid following the Supreme Court's restoration of the NAB amendment, rendering the accountability court without jurisdiction to hear the case. The court ordered that the reference be sent back to NAB.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz, unable to attend due to a backache, submitted a medical certificate and was granted a one-day absence.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 1.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024