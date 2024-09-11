Rashid Minhas XI victorious in Hakim M Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball

LAHORE - Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI defeated Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 38-32 in the Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament match at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The tournament is being organized by Firdous Ittehad with the approval of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) and under the patronage of the Sindh Olympic Association, in collaboration with Hamdard Foundation of Pakistan.

For the winning team, Abdullah Imam scored 11 points, Hasan Ali contributed 10 points, and Daniyal Khan Marwat added 9 points. On the runner-up team, Abdul Qadir scored 11 points, Sameer Saleem 9 points, and Muhammad Ahmed 8 points. The match referees were Naeem Ahmed, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, while technical officials included Zahid Malik, Michael Turner, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, and Muhammad Usman. Assistant Commissioner Hashim Masood was the special guest for the match. Also present on the occasion were KHA Chairman Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, and other prominent personalities.