Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rashid Minhas XI victorious in Hakim M Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball

Rashid Minhas XI victorious in Hakim M Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball
Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI defeated Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 38-32 in the Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament match at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The tournament is being organized by Firdous Ittehad with the approval of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) and under the patronage of the Sindh Olympic Association, in collaboration with Hamdard Foundation of Pakistan.

For the winning team, Abdullah Imam scored 11 points, Hasan Ali contributed 10 points, and Daniyal Khan Marwat added 9 points. On the runner-up team, Abdul Qadir scored 11 points, Sameer Saleem 9 points, and Muhammad Ahmed 8 points. The match referees were Naeem Ahmed, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, while technical officials included Zahid Malik, Michael Turner, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, and Muhammad Usman. Assistant Commissioner Hashim Masood was the special guest for the match. Also present on the occasion were KHA Chairman Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, and other prominent personalities.

SC upholds judgment on shifting Monal Restaurant, others

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024