Remembering Begum Kulsoom Nawaz: Six years since her passing

Today marks six years since the passing of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the former first lady and a prominent figure in Pakistani politics. Born on March 29, 1948, in Lahore to a Kashmiri family, Kulsoom Nawaz was an accomplished scholar with a PhD in Urdu literature. She authored notable works including "Rajab Ali Beg ka Tehzeebi Sha’oor" and "Jabr aur Jamhooriat."

In 1971, she married Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who would go on to become the Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). Known for her dignity, compassion, and resilience, Kulsoom Nawaz played a crucial role in her husband's political career.

During Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment in October 1999, she stood firm against General Pervez Musharraf’s regime, leading the party and supporting the Pakistan Muslim League (N) through challenging times. Her efforts to unify opposition parties earned her the title "Mother of Democracy."

Following her husband's disqualification, Kulsoom Nawaz reentered politics but faced a long battle with throat cancer. She passed away on September 11, 2018, and was laid to rest beside her father-in-law, Mian Muhammad Sharif, in Jati Umra, Raiwind. Her legacy of leadership and dedication continues to be remembered.