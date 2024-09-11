Residents dissatisfied over lack of facilities at Gujar Khan Police Khidmat Markaz

Gujar khan - Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction over the lack of facilities and time-consuming procedures at Police Khidmat Markaz in Gujar Khan. According to details, a surge in the number of visitors has been recorded for driving license after the City Traffic Police has eased the process and started issuing traffic licenses to the motorcyclists on the same day.

While talking to The Nation at the Khidmat Markaz, a visitor for motorcycle license, Muhammad Awais Qarni, said that he visited the facility on Saturday, the process could not be completed despite wait of around five hours, adding that he had passed the driving test but the privately hired doctor at the facility for medical checkup ended his shift at 4:30 pm while the facility remains open till 9 pm. Mr. Awais, who is a banker, said that he visited the facility on Tuesday afternoon for only submitting the documents but returned unattended after an hour to report to his job. He said that the higher authorities had eased the process for licensing but there was a need to streamline the process at grassroot level.

Another visitor, Muhammad Umar Saeed, narrated a similar story to The Nation, saying that the process at the facility was very time consuming. He added that the token machine at the facility was also out-of-order and many visitors were being attended without their turn.

Similarly, Muhammad Arshad, a senior citizen who also possessed a Dubai driving license of different vehicle categories expressed his discontent over the state of affairs at the facility. He said that there was no proper arrangement of fans and air conditioning, adding that the environment was very hot, humid and odiferous. He further said that he visited the facility at 10 am in the morning and the process could not be completed by 2:30 pm. He urged upon Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa to take notice of the situation to resolve the issues at earliest.

An official of traffic police, who requested anonymity, said that the cooling system of the only air conditioner installed in the facility was out-of-order for many months and could not be repaired so far. He said that providing services to the citizens in such an unpleasant environment for long hours was also a real challenge for them.

While talking to The Nation, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima, said that providing best facilities and services to the citizens was top priority of the City Traffic Police, adding that the Khidmat Markaz facility in Gujar Khan would be refurbished soon.