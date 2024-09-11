Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Restoration of edibles’ supply to Landi Kotal urged  

Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  Jamaat-e-Islami, Landi Kotal chapter, has appealed to the elders of Kokikhel tribe to restore supply of edibles and other necessary commodities to tehsil Landi Kotal suspended previous day during protest.

Addressing to a press conference tehsil Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Murad Hussain Afridi flanked by Naib-Ameer Abd-ur-Rauf Shinwari and General Secretary Irfan Afridi said that besides the main Pak-Afghan highway, a passage in spillway for supply of tehsil Landi Kotal  and small passengers vehicles was also suspended that multiplied problems of the residents.

He urged the government and the security agencies to forthwith address miseries of the Koki Khel IDPs and adopt necessary initiatives to ensure their repatriation as soon as possible.

Although we support the demand of repatriation of Kokikhel IDPs to their areas in Tirah Valley but in spite of the fact, the supply was blocked that disheartened the residents of Landi Kotal, he maintained.

Our Staff Reporter

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

