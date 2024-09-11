Rizwan’s Markhors set to face Shadab’s Panthers in Champions Cup opener

Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium is poised for an exciting clash today (Thursday), as the Champions One-Day Cup kicks off with the UMT Markhors, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, taking on Shadab Khan’s Panthers at 3pm.

The star-studded tournament, which serves as the season opener, promises thrilling cricket as it features some of Pakistan’s top talent. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the rebranded UMT Markhors (formerly known as the Wolves) with the legendary Misbah-ul-Haq as their mentor. On the opposing side, Shadab Khan’s Panthers will be mentored by former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. The event has a substantial prize pool of PKR49 million, with the champion team on 29 September set to claim PKR30 million, and the runner-up receiving PKR15 million.

Friday’s action will see Mohammad Haris' Allied Bank Stallions face off against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Nurpur Lions, while Saturday’s fixture will feature Saud Shakeel’s Dolphins battling Shadab Khan’s Panthers in what promises to be a gripping contest.

For the past five days, all five participating teams have been rigorously training in Faisalabad, honing their skills ahead of the tournament. The Champions One-Day Cup, featuring a round-robin format, is expected to be fiercely competitive as teams and players vie for a chance to impress selectors ahead of major international fixtures, including the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

With ODI series scheduled in Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and a home tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa, standout performances in this domestic competition could open doors for players aiming to secure their spots in the national squad.

White-ball head coach Gary Kirsten will be present in Faisalabad to observe the 50-over tournament, while red-ball coach Jason Gillespie is expected to join later in the event. Both coaches will be closely monitoring performances as they finalize their strategies for Pakistan’s upcoming international commitments.

UMT Markhors captain Mohammad Rizwan emphasized the importance of the tournament in developing domestic cricket and providing a platform for both established and emerging players to showcase their talent. "A high-quality domestic event like the Champions One-Day Cup is the lifeblood of any leading cricket nation.

“It offers equal opportunities for cricketers to strengthen their claims for national selection," Rizwan said. "The UMT Markhors have a talented squad, and I want my team to enjoy this competition, perform confidently, and demonstrate their skills to the Faisalabad crowd."

Rizwan believes that the team that consistently performs over the next 15 days will emerge victorious. He added, “This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for players to make a mark as we begin a busy season.”

Panthers captain Shadab Khan expressed his team's readiness and determination to perform at their best. "We’ve trained hard in Faisalabad, and now it’s time to translate that effort into positive results. Only the team that shows consistency will come out on top, and I believe we have what it takes to be that team," Shadab said.

Shadab also highlighted the importance of starting the season with a high-pressure tournament like the Champions One-Day Cup. "This tournament will set the tone for the 2024-25 season. I’m confident that we’ll discover new talent who will not only break into the national side but also help Pakistan become a formidable force in international cricket again," he remarked.

The tournament will follow a single-round format, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs, culminating in the final on 29 September. With high stakes and national selectors watching closely, every match in this competition could be a career-defining moment for the players.

Shadab Khan acknowledged the fierce rivalry between the teams, noting that while players like Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Haris may be his national teammates, “When we step onto the field, there are no friends, and we play fair and hard to win.”

The excitement around Faisalabad has already been palpable, with fans showing overwhelming support for the teams. As the Champions One-Day Cup gets underway, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate a thrilling competition that could potentially shape the future of Pakistan’s national cricket team.