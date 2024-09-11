Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.85 and Rs280.45, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 70 paisa to close at Rs307.51 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.21, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas a decrease of 47 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs364.75 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs365.22. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs75.85 while the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 to close at Rs74.26, respectively.