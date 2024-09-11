Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Champions One-Day Cup

Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Champions One-Day Cup
Web Desk
5:02 PM | September 11, 2024
Sports

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been included in the commentary panel for the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, alongside notable names like Sikander Bakht, Marina Iqbal, Ali Younis, and Shah Faisal. Meesha Imran will be the presenter for the tournament.

The Champions One-Day Cup will follow a single-league format, with matches starting at 3 pm, except for the Lions vs Panthers game on September 16, which will begin at 9:30 am. The five-team tournament will take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29.

The teams will be mentored by cricket legends Misbah-ul-Haq (Markhors), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions), and Waqar Younis (Lions).

It's notable that in December 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed Salman Butt as a consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz after facing backlash. Along with Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum, Butt had been appointed as a consultant for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting in January.

Suspect arrested for attempted assault on 13 year old girl

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024