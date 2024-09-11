Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Champions One-Day Cup

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been included in the commentary panel for the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, alongside notable names like Sikander Bakht, Marina Iqbal, Ali Younis, and Shah Faisal. Meesha Imran will be the presenter for the tournament.

The Champions One-Day Cup will follow a single-league format, with matches starting at 3 pm, except for the Lions vs Panthers game on September 16, which will begin at 9:30 am. The five-team tournament will take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29.

The teams will be mentored by cricket legends Misbah-ul-Haq (Markhors), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions), and Waqar Younis (Lions).

It's notable that in December 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed Salman Butt as a consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz after facing backlash. Along with Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum, Butt had been appointed as a consultant for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting in January.