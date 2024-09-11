Saud Shakeel gears up to lead Dolphins in Champions One-Day Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel is set to lead the Dolphins in the Champions One-Day Cup, which kicks off at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Thursday (September 12). The season-opening tournament, featuring five teams, will conclude with the final on September 29. Except for the match on September 16, all games are scheduled to start at 3 PM local time. Saud’s Dolphins will be mentored by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, adding a significant advantage to the team as they prepare to face Shadab Khan’s Panthers on Saturday, September 14. The Panthers, in turn, will benefit from the expertise of their mentor, former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. The 29-year-old Saud spoke about the team’s preparation and the vital role Sarfaraz’s mentorship will play in their campaign. “We have a well-balanced side heading into the Champions One-Day Cup,” Saud told PCB Digital. “Our focus is on maintaining a strong combination of seasoned players and emerging talent. This tournament presents an excellent platform for players to prove themselves and catch the eye of national selectors.” Highlighting the impact of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud added, “Having Sarfaraz with us as both a player and mentor is a tremendous asset. His experience and leadership , both on and off the field, will be invaluable in helping the younger players elevate their game.”