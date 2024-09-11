Imagine wearing clothing that goes beyond mere coverage to actively monitor your health and surroundings. Smart fabrics equipped with built-in sensors blend fashion with technology, creating textiles that keep you connected and informed. These advanced materials track vital signs, detect changes, and deliver real-time data, enhancing health management and daily interactions with your environment.

Embedded sensors turn ordinary fabrics into smart textiles that do more than just cover us—they can help in healthcare, sports, and daily life. These smart textiles can track vital signs, detect unusual changes, and provide important information for better healthcare and monitoring.

Sensors in smart fabrics are made from special materials like metallic fibres or conductive polymers. These materials are either woven into or printed on the fabric. The sensors can measure things like temperature, pressure, heart rate, and movement by detecting changes in electrical properties. This data is then sent wirelessly to a central device, like a mobile phone, using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The best part is that these sensors are so well integrated into the fabric that they remain flexible, lightweight, and comfortable for daily use.

Smart textiles with embedded sensors are making big changes in healthcare. They can be used for everything from monitoring patients remotely to helping with rehabilitation and managing chronic diseases. For example, smart fabrics with built-in heart sensors can continuously track heart activity and alert doctors to any potential problems. Similarly, smart bandages can monitor wound healing and warn caregivers if something is wrong. These innovations make healthcare more personalized and proactive, leading to better patient outcomes.

Smart textiles can be equipped with various sensors to monitor health, including heart sensors (ECG) that track heart activity and aid in managing conditions like heart failure; temperature sensors that measure body temperature to monitor fevers or hypothermia; breathing sensors that observe breathing patterns to help manage issues like sleep apnoea; glucose sensors for diabetics to monitor blood sugar levels and reduce the need for finger-prick tests; and movement sensors that detect movement for applications such as fall detection or tracking physical activity.

In sports, smart textiles with embedded sensors are helping athletes perform better by monitoring things like heart rate, muscle activity, and hydration levels. For instance, smart shirts with heart sensors can track an athlete’s cardiovascular response during intense workouts, helping to prevent overtraining. Motion sensors in athletic wear can analyse movements to improve technique and reduce the risk of injury.

Despite the exciting possibilities, there are still some challenges with smart textiles. One big issue is ensuring the sensors stay functional after the fabric is washed and worn multiple times. Another challenge is providing a reliable power source for the sensors without making the fabric uncomfortable. Additionally, high production costs make these textiles expensive, limiting their availability. Finally, there are concerns about the privacy and security of the health data collected by these sensors.

Recent research has led to breakthroughs in smart textiles. For example, scientists have developed a self-powered temperature sensor that can be integrated into fabrics, eliminating the need for external power sources. Another innovation is an ultra-thin heart sensor that can be woven into fabrics, making continuous heart monitoring more comfortable. There’s also a new type of smart fabric that can monitor blood sugar levels through sweat, offering a less invasive way to manage diabetes.

The future of smart textiles is bright, with potential uses in many areas beyond healthcare, like sports, the military, and everyday products. As technology advances, we can expect more sophisticated smart textiles that work seamlessly with artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital tools. These innovations could revolutionise health monitoring, making it more personalised and efficient.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi