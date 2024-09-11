Snakebite Crisis

Daily reports of snakebite cases in Sindh are alarming, as many result in fatalities. The frequency of snakebites has increased recently due to climate change, with rising temperatures from May to July and unpredictable heavy rainfall driving snakes closer to human settlements. The districts of Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas are especially vulnerable, with 8,000 snakebite cases reported annually, the majority from Thar. Climate change and the region’s arid environment have led to a sharp rise in incidents.

Despite the hundreds of daily cases, there is little to no care available. Snakebites increase following heavy rainfall and extreme temperatures, which is directly linked to climate change. Heavy rains create favourable breeding conditions for snakes, while extreme heat drives them out of their habitats in search of cooler environments, bringing them into closer contact with humans.

In this era of scientific advancement, it is concerning that people in our country are still dying from snakebites. Other nations treat such cases more effectively because they have implemented technical measures and serious actions to address the issue promptly. Here, however, people often travel long distances for help and frequently die on the way. Many are unaware of basic first aid, relying solely on tying a rope or cloth around the wound to prevent the spread of venom before heading to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, many victims do not survive.

Local sources estimate that Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas reported between 1,200 and 1,500 snakebite cases last year alone. These alarming figures highlight the urgent need for effective prevention measures and strategies to manage snakebite incidents. In many parts of Tharparkar, cases remain unreported because incidents are not properly documented. Villages far from health centres, some without grid electricity, suffer the most, leaving many patients untreated and unnoticed.

Immediate response following a snakebite incident is crucial, especially in high-risk areas like Tharparkar and Umerkot. Recently, China developed an innovative snakebite first aid kit designed for easy use. This kit includes essential items like a suction device, rubber band, sucking tube, box, and alcohol pads, which can provide initial treatment and prevent the venom from spreading until professional medical help is available.

Each kit costs around PKR 2,500. While this may seem expensive, it is a worthwhile investment for areas prone to snakebites. These kits can now be imported from China or purchased locally in Pakistan. It is recommended that snakebite-prone villages have five to six kits readily available. By collecting just PKR 100 from each household, communities can raise the necessary funds to buy these kits, ensuring immediate access to first aid and saving lives. The kits should be stored centrally in the village for easy access.

However, simply making kits available is not enough. Proper use requires training and practice. It is essential to train five to seven local individuals, including literate community members and women, on how to use these kits. While the kits are user-friendly, mock drill sessions are necessary to ensure the community is well-prepared for emergencies. NGOs and INGOs working in these areas can facilitate the training and integrate it into existing programmes. Through sensitisation and review of past incidents, communities can develop realistic strategies that will benefit them.

India faced a similar snakebite crisis, but the situation improved with the implementation of local measures. Survival rates increased significantly as the country trained government health workers and partnered with private organisations to launch the Snakebite Mitigation Project in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. This project identified snakebite hotspots and positioned first responders with anti-venom supplies at strategic locations. In India, people now understand the importance of life and actively participate in safety measures alongside government efforts.

As snakebite cases increase in Sindh, Pakistan must adopt local strategies in high-risk areas to prevent unnecessary deaths. The responsibility is not just on the government; communities must take ownership and prioritise their safety. Many people have already successfully implemented protective measures. We need to shift our mindset: just as we pay for healthcare when we are ill, we must collectively act to avoid major threats like snakebites. Through joint and collaborative efforts, we can make effective solutions available.

Every village in snakebite-prone areas of Sindh should have at least five to six snakebite kits. This can only be achieved through a community-driven approach that ensures the availability and proper use of these kits. Additionally, high-risk areas need to develop village-level emergency response plans, including the immediate use of snakebite kits, transportation to the nearest medical facility, and coordination during emergencies.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached atshewaram@live.com.