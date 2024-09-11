Steps taken to stabilise prices of essential items: Commissioner

KARACHI - The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan naqvi chaired a meeting held at his office reviewed the measures to control prices of essential food items.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners in person and Assistant Commissioners via video link. They presented the details of violation of official prices of commodities and informed about the actions taken against profiteers.

Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed,Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar and others were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner East to make the role of Market Committee for making auction system transparent. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner East to activate the market committee and ensure the posted Assistant Commissioner plays its role as a monitor so that prices are fixed appropriately and citizens can get fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices.

The meeting also reviewed the campaign against encroachments causing traffic congestion in the city. Deputy Commissioners informed about the actions taken against encroachments in their respective districts.

The Commissioner was informed that during the last week, from September 1 to 7, a total of 643 profiteers were fined Rs1.7 kakh 61 thousands. In District South, 281 profiteers were fined Rs865,000, in District East, 40 profiteers were fined over Rs1 lakh in District West, 73 profiteers were fined Rs250,000, in District Central, 77 profiteers were fined Rs200,000, in District Malir, 86 profiteers were fined Rs80,000, in District Korangi, 56 profiteers were fined Rs168,000, and in Kemari, 30 profiteers were fined Rs91,000.