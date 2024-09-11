Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken to stabilise prices of essential items: Commissioner

Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan naqvi chaired a meeting held at his office reviewed  the measures to control prices of essential food items.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners in person and Assistant Commissioners via video link. They presented the details of violation of official prices of commodities and informed about the actions taken against profiteers.

Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed,Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar  and others were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner East to make the role of Market Committee for making auction system transparent.  The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner East to activate the market committee and ensure the posted Assistant Commissioner plays its role as a monitor so that prices are fixed appropriately and citizens can get fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices.

Governor chairs BoGs meeting of Edwards College

The meeting also reviewed the campaign against encroachments causing traffic congestion in the city. Deputy Commissioners informed about the actions taken against encroachments in their respective districts.

The Commissioner was informed that during the last week, from September 1 to 7, a total of 643 profiteers were fined Rs1.7 kakh 61 thousands. In District South, 281 profiteers were fined Rs865,000, in District East, 40 profiteers were fined over Rs1 lakh  in District West, 73 profiteers were fined Rs250,000, in District Central, 77 profiteers were fined Rs200,000, in District Malir, 86 profiteers were fined Rs80,000, in District Korangi, 56 profiteers were fined Rs168,000, and in Kemari, 30 profiteers were fined Rs91,000.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024