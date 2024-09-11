Sujawal’s school teacher wins UNESCO’s teaching method competition

SUJAWAL - A junior school teacher from Government Higher Secondary School Sujawal secured first position in an international event organized by UNESCO to make learning effective. The competition, which aimed to promote scientific methods and artificial intelligence, saw participation from teachers across 16 countries worldwide. Tabasum Lagari’s project convinced the international jury, earning her the top spot in the virtual event held last month.

Discussing her project, Ms. Tabasum said it focused on the effective use of AI in teaching. Her presentation highlighted key methods for utilizing artificial intelligence to make teaching easier in schools. Four other teachers from the same school also participated in the competition. Martab Bakhut, a teacher from Mauritius, secured second place.

The significant success of teachers from a remote area has sent a wave of pride and joy across all state-owned schools in district Sujawal. District Education Officer Sujawal, Mr. Piyar Ali Khowaja, expressed his delight and satisfaction at the achievement of the lady teacher, saying that the arrival of highly qualified teachers over the last two years had raised the standard of education in the province’s remote areas.

He added that the district education department would extend complete support for improving teachers’ skills.

Ms Tabasum dedicated her success to her parents and fellow teachers, emphasizing the need to apply modern techniques to meet today’s teaching standards. She urged measures to replace obsolete teaching methods. UNESCO will award her a shield, certificate, and a visit to European countries.