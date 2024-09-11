Supreme Court allows Dr. Dinshaw to travel to UK for daughter's wedding

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday approved Dr. Dinshaw’s request to return his passport, allowing him to travel to the UK to attend his daughter’s wedding.

The decision was made by a three-member bench, led by Justice Jamal Mandokhail, with Justice Shahzad Malik and Justice Musarrat Hilali also present.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated that the bureau had no objection to Dr. Dinshaw traveling abroad. However, Justice Shahzad Malik raised concerns about ensuring Dr. Dinshaw’s return. In response, his lawyer, Farooq Naek, assured the court that Dr. Dinshaw was willing to submit surety bonds.

Naek also pointed out that since being granted bail in 2021, Dr. Dinshaw had not violated any terms of his bail. Justice Malik questioned how the court could alter its previous order, which required the surrender of the passport, after three years. Justice Musarrat Hilali inquired why the trial had not yet commenced despite the case being four years old, and criticized NAB's delay.

Ultimately, the SC permitted Dr. Dinshaw, a suspect in the fake bank accounts case, to travel to the UK, on the condition that he returns within two months and surrenders his passport to the trial court upon his return.