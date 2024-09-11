Suspect arrested for attempted assault on 13 year old girl

A suspect who attempted to assault a young girl playing in her neighborhood is now in police custody, thanks to the .

The incident occurred near Bhati Gate, where a 13-year-old was lured into a house by the suspect. Her family quickly alerted the police through the emergency helpline (15) after hearing her screams.

The Safe Cities Authority confirmed the arrest, with legal proceedings underway. Parents are urged to supervise their children closely and to use the emergency helpline in case of any incidents.