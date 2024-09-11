Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Suspect arrested for attempted assault on 13 year old girl

Suspect arrested for attempted assault on 13 year old girl
Web Desk
5:22 PM | September 11, 2024
Regional

A suspect who attempted to assault a young girl playing in her neighborhood is now in police custody, thanks to the Virtual Women Police Station.

The incident occurred near Bhati Gate, where a 13-year-old was lured into a house by the suspect. Her family quickly alerted the police through the emergency helpline (15) after hearing her screams.

The Safe Cities Authority confirmed the arrest, with legal proceedings underway. Parents are urged to supervise their children closely and to use the emergency helpline in case of any incidents.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024