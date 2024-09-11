Thousands of vacant posts in power sector to be abolished

ISLAMABAD - Thousand of vacant posts in the power sector will be abolished, under the federal government’s rightsizing programme, as the Ministry of Energy has sought the details of all such posts. In a letter to 26 subordinate organizations/attached departments of Power Division (Ministry of Energy), have been asked to provide the details of BPS 1 to 16 posts abolished/ declared as dying to the Division, official source told The Nation.

The federal government has decided to abolish 60 percent of the vacant post in various federal government entities.

The subordinate organization/entities under the Power Division that have been asked to provide the details of the vacant posts, include 11 ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), NTDC, four Gencos, NEECA, PPMC, PPIB, NESPAK, GHCL, NPPMCL, CPPA-G, and PHPL. “I am directed to refer Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division’s letter No. 1(1)/2023-Member (MSW) on the subject noted above and to state that the Establishment Division apprised that Federal Cabinet in its meeting held an 27th August, 2024 approved the recommendation of the High Powers Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government,” the letter said. “The Federal Cabinet has approved the recommendation that 60 percent of vacant regular posts to be abolished or declared dying posts,” it further elaborated.

For the implementation of the decision of abolishment/declare dying posts, the Establishment Division along with the Finance Division has been made responsible to provide information/detail of abolished post or posts declared dying to the Cabinet Division.

In this regard, the Establishment Division requested to provide the information details along with a copy of notifications about the abolished posts or posts declared as dying on the format enclosed.

Under the rightsizing programme, the incumbent government wants to abolish around 150,000 vacant posts from various ministries, division, subordinate organizations, attached departments and autonomous bodies, said the source.

Among the five ministries in which right-sizing is being done are Ministry of Industry and Production, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ministry of National Health and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions.

The ministries have been directed that along with the action plan, a specific timeframe for the goals should also be determined.

All the ministries have been ordered to outsource general and non-core services (cleaning etc.) to reduce number of posts in Grade-1 to Grade-16.