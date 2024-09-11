Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Two die in Rajanpur trailer-bike collision

September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR  -  Two including mother and son were crushed by an over speeding trailer while another youth were critically injured in the accident here on Tuesday.  According to details, a reckless driven trailer ran over a motorcycle carrying three people at Indus Highway in Rojhan area of Rajanpura.  As a result of accident, motorcycle riding mother and son died on the spot while a youth was critically injured. Trailer driver escaped the scene.  Police and rescue teams reached the scene, shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.  The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.

