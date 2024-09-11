US big supporter of Pakistan on water management, says Envoy

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome yesterday said that the US was a big supporter of Pakistan on water management.

The envoy delivered remarks at the launch event for “Recharge Pakistan,” a groundbreaking climate initiative aimed at enhancing flood resilience and improving water security for Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities.

The event took place at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), an institution built with US funding that has trained over 800 parliamentarians and conducted numerous policy research projects.

“Groundwater is like a battery that powers the land, but the climate crisis has weakened nature’s ability to recharge it,” Blome explained.

The project will rehabilitate flood channels, restore wetlands, and create new groundwater storage basins, benefiting millions of Pakistanis across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

Blome emphasized that “Recharge Pakistan” builds on the long-standing U.S.-Pakistan partnership, which has involved collaborations on major infrastructure projects like the Mangla and Tarbela dams. Through the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, the two countries have partnered on renewable energy, smart agriculture, and water management initiatives. These efforts have opened up new opportunities for Pakistani businesses, created jobs, and attracted international climate financing. The US has committed $5 million to “Recharge Pakistan” as part of its broader climate efforts, which also include a $5 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund.

Ambassador Blome stressed the importance of partnerships like these to help countries like Pakistan adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change, especially given Pakistan’s vulnerability as the fifth most affected country according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

The Ambassador praised the teamwork of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and the WWF for their efforts in making “Recharge Pakistan” a reality.

“Building a coalition for climate action is critical, and the U.S. is proud to work alongside Coca-Cola, the Green Climate Fund, and the Government of Pakistan to protect vulnerable communities and build a resilient, greener future,” he said.

Earlier, Romina Khurshid, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination said Pakistan had been witnessing devastating floods, widespread rains and worsening heat waves which threaten our communities, economy and infrastructure.

“The government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is committed to mitigating these climate-related risks, and building resilience against the adverse effects of climate change,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Musadiq Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Water Resources shared that “While there are many proposed solutions to climate change, too often they overlook the essential human element. This project is different; it is built on the principle that true resilience comes from working directly with communities. By placing people at the center of our efforts, we are not just addressing flood risks and climate impacts, but also ensuring that the most vulnerable are empowered and actively involved in shaping their own futures. Our commitment to climate justice means that every solution we implement is grounded in the needs and voices of those who will be most affected.”

Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said “Today marks a decisive and bold step in Pakistan’s climate journey. This initiative represents a significant contribution to adaptation efforts, addressing the pressing climate issues that the world is increasingly facing. We cannot overlook the accelerated impacts and the urgent timeline we are confronted with. By taking this proactive approach, we are setting a powerful example of how targeted, community-driven solutions can drive meaningful change in the fight against climate change.