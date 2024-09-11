Woman murdered by ex-husband for demanding  Haq Mehar

KARACHI - A man killed his former wife for demanding Haq Mehar in the limits of Quaidabad police station Karachi. According to police, when Fatima’s body was found yesterday, her murder was portrayed as a suicide. However, she did not commit suicide rather was killed by her ex-husband for demanding Haq Mehar (a mandatory gift or token of respect given by the husband to the wife at the time of marriage). However, the former husband of deceased Fatima, identified as Nauman, has been arrested by the police.

The victim’s ex-husband killed the woman by strangulating her with a cloth. The accused also confessed his crime, the police said.

Police said that a case was registered at Quaidabad police station on the complaint of the victim’s sister.

The accused’s father and sister are also named in the case, the police said. After their divorce, the deceased had asked her former husband for the Haq Mehar, two tolas of gold and some of her dowry, the police said.