WAH CANTT - The Wah Cantt Police on Tuesday booked two men for the alleged physical assault of a mother of three in Mohabtabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

The victim reported to the police that she was living in a rented house in the area where Waqas Ali along with another unidentified man forcefully entered the house and after subjecting her to torture at gunpoint, they assaulted her one by one.

The investigation officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shamshad Hussain told newsmen that the police, after the medical examination of the victim which confirmed rape, have registered a case against the two accused under section 376 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC) and launched an operation to arrest them