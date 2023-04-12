Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Two notorious members of an international car lifting gang were killed during an exchange of fire with police near Chakri Motorway Interchange, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. However, the third car lifter managed to escape from the scene. A cop of Rawalpindi police also suffered bullet injuries during an encounter with car lifters and was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased car lifters, belonging to Afghanistan, were identified as Naqeeb Ur Rehman alias Toofan and Tehseen Ullah, he said adding that police also seized weapons and a snatched car from their possession. The city police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Dhamial SI Faizan Nadim and his team for initiating swift action against the hardcore criminals.

According to him, a police party of PS Dhamial, under the command of SHO SI Faizan Nadim, was on routine patrol when it received an information that three criminals riding on a car had snatched a car and cash from a citizen at Shahqaf Bridge on Charki Road and fled towards Chakri Motorway Interchange. Taking action, SHO SI Faizan Nadim immediately alerted the Dolphin Force and a checkpoint was placed near the interchange.

The police party signalled the fleeing car lifters at the picket but they opened firing on police. A cop Ghulam Mohiuddin suffered bullet injuries. Police also retaliated and shot and injured two robbers, he said. Police recovered weapons and stolen car from the possession of car lifters while the third accused managed to escape from the scene.

The injured robbers were moved to hospital but they could not survive, the spokesman said. Dhamial police registered a case against the car lifters under murder, attempted murder charges and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani lauded the services of Dhamial police. Meanwhile, unknown car lifters pilfered a carry van of a citizen namely Malik Jahangir from outside of his house located at Shalley Valley. Westridge police registered a case against the car lifters and began an investigation. The investigators also obtained CCTV footage from nearby buildings to trace out the car lifters.