PeShawar - a new five-day Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign will begin on Friday (april 14) to vaccinate 3.1 million children under the age of five in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During this campaign, more than 1.08 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated in Bannu and D I Khan divisions, over 1.7 million children in outbreak districts of Peshawar, Nowshera, and Swat, 71688 children in afghan refugee Camps, and 192,173 children will be vaccinated in specific union councils located on the Pak-afghan border. The Provincial Taskforce on Polio eradication held a meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was presided over by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

The meeting was attended by various officials and international partners. The Chief Secretary emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting children from polio and called for cooperation from all segments of society. He also stressed the importance of timely coordination, meeting goals, and improving campaign quality. The forum agreed to commit to eradicating polio from the country.

The meeting was also informed that 14,604 teams of trained polio workers, including 13,068 mobile teams, 769 fixed teams, 693 transit teams, and 74 roaming teams, had been deployed for the upcoming campaign. In addition, 3,316 area in-charges have been appointed to oversee these teams and ensure that all children in the target areas receive the polio vaccine. 25,957 security personnel have been deployed in the target areas to ensure the safety of the polio teams.