Defence minister says Islamabad has good ties with Taliban govt n Claims TTP leaders resettlement in Pakistan was done through a ‘programme’.

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that even though the relations between Islamabad and Kabul are good, the lat­ter has not succeeded in pre­venting the proscribed Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from using Afghan soil for launching attacks on Pakistan.

“Islamabad has good rela­tions with the ruling Taliban government in Kabul. However, the Afghan authorities have not succeeded in stopping the use of their territory in attacks on Pakistan,” the minister said in an interview with the US broad­caster, Voice of America, yester­day. He said that the matter had been brought up and discussed last month when a meeting be­tween a high-ranking delega­tion — including he himself and Director General ISI Lt Gen Na­deem Anjum — and Afghan of­ficials was held in Kabul.

“During the meeting”, he said, “The Taliban expressed their determination to deal with this problem.”

The Afghan authorities said that they would not allow their land to be used for ter­rorism against any country, Asif added.

The minister further said that he believed the Af­ghan Taliban were “distanc­ing” themselves from the pro­scribed outfit, however, due to the fact that they fought against Nato together in the past, certain “camaraderie” ex­ists between the two sides.

During his interview, Asif also alleged that the resettlement of TTP leaders in Pakistan was done through a “programme”.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has been signalling throughout his po­litical career that he is ideo­logically supportive of the Tal­iban. At various points, the international media has even referred to him as 'Taliban Khan'," he said.

He added that the TTP was in possession of the advanced equipment left behind by the US after its withdrawal, further alleging that India too is still helping them. Stating that the people of tribal areas and KP were not ready to ‘co-exist’ with the Taliban, the defence minister said: “It is noteworthy that people are protesting unarmed against the return of the Taliban.”

He also shared that the Taliban were “under­mining their gains through restrictions on wom­en”. Speaking on the matter of the political sce­nario in Pakistan, Asif said that Khan’s “stance keeps changing”. “Imran Khan is blaming the army. I don’t know where Imran Khan stands re­garding the US and the army at this time. Start­ing from America, he has now reached the Pun­jab IG for conspiring against him.

“I don’t understand from his recent state­ments, whether he stands with the establish­ment or not, and whether he wants negotia­tions with the government or not. “There is no clear stand for them. Asad Qaiser and others talk about dialogue. It should be a national di­alogue in which the establishment, the media, and members of civil society are present. Only then can national dialogue be successful.”