PESHAWAR - President of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amil Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the party was apprehensive about the prevailing political and security situation of the country and would convene All Parties Conference in Islamabad on May 3.

Talking to media here at Peshawar Press Club, he said that among others the issues of elections and an all-out comprehensive operation to get rid of the menace of terrorism would be discussed. “If the state is serious about eliminating terrorism, then it should ensure compliance of NAP in letter and spirit,” he remarked.