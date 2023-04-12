Share:

Accepting federal government’s request, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday deferred hearing of a case pertaining to appointment of judges in Gilgit-Baltistan courts.

A three-judge bench of the apex court led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan took up the petition filed by the GB chief minister against the appointment of judges by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the additional attorney general sought time from the court saying Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan will himself appear before the court with complete preparation.

Petitioner’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan said government actually wanted to get the right of appeal in the meanwhile, so she could do that as well. The court, accepting government’s request seeking more time, adjourned hearing of the case till May 3.

In September last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given extension to three judges of the GB Chief Court, following a summary moved by GB Governor Syed Mahdi Shah.

However, the summary was initiated without consulting the chief minister.