Security forces eliminated three terrorists in the Bajaur district in a successful operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Wednesday,

The operation was carried out in the Loy Sam area of the district and resulted in the recovery of a large number of arms and ammunition. The security forces showed great bravery and dedication in the face of fierce resistance from the terrorists.

The operation was carried out swiftly and effectively, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists who posed a threat to the peace and stability of the region. This victory was a testament to the hard work and bravery of the security forces who were dedicated to protecting the people of Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism.

The successful operation would help restore peace in the area, and bring a sense of security to the local population.

The Pakistan Army vowed to continue its efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country and would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.