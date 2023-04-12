Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Ka­kar met Chairman of the National Di­saster Management Authority (NDMA) to discuss the importance of effective disaster management in the province.

The Chairman updated the Gov­ernor on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), which has been remodeled to meet future needs for proactive disaster mitiga­tion and management. The Chair­man also shared details about the National Institute of Disaster Man­agement (NIDM), which serves as a think tank under the NDMA umbrel­la. The NIDM aims to connect global academic experts with Pakistani in­stitutes and universities to exchange research for the collective benefit of the region in the field of disaster management and mitigation.

During the meeting, the Chairman emphasized the importance of build­ing capacity for Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) down to District Disaster Manage­ment Authorities (DDMAs), as well as raising awareness among locals to serve as first responders in disaster situations. The Governor praised the NDMA for its humanitarian efforts at the national level and expressed full support for the NIDM’s collaboration with the University of Balochistan and other relevant departments and insti­tutes. Overall, the meeting between the Balochistan Governor and NDMA Chairman highlighted the need for effective disaster management in the province, as well as the importance of collaboration between academic in­stitutions and disaster management authorities to improve preparedness and response to disasters.