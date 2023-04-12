Share:

BARCELONA - Table-toppers Barcelona failed to extend their lead to 15 points over defending champions Real Madrid after the 11th-placed Girona held the home side for a goalless draw.

The title-chasing side now sits 13 points clear of secondplaced Real Madrid with 10 more matches to go. Barcelona were not at their best in a Catalan derby as Xavi Hernandez’s side appeared to be still reeling from the aftershocks of their Clasico defeat by Madrid last week in the Copa del Rey.

Mid-table Girona battled strongly and forced the leaders to drop points at home, for the first time in their home after three years. Barcelona kept a clean sheet for the 21st time in the top flight, but they were unable to fully profit from Real Madrid’s slip-up as they sought to win La Liga for the first time since 2019.