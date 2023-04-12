Share:

KARACHI-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who also holds the Foreign Minister’s portfolio has assigned Secretary General (SC) of PPP Farhatullah Babar with an additional charge of the President of the PPP Human Rights Committee with immediate effect. This was announced in a notification issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

Solar plates, batteries distributed among poor people

On the special directions of the provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, solar plates, batteries and fans were distributed among poor people in constituency P.S 63.

According to a handout, Sharjeel Memon’s son Rawal Memon distributed solar panels, batteries and fans purchased from the Union Council funds to the poor people of various villages. The ceremony was attended by local leaders and workers of Pakistan People’s Party.

Hotels, restaurants sealed for violation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance

OUR STAFF REPORTER

HYDERABAD

The District Administration has sealed six restaurants and hotels for violation of Ehtram Ramazan Ordinance during Holy month of Ramzan.

According to details obtained by APP, the Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza visited Heer abad and Tower Market areas and sealed 4 restaurants for violating Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance.

In Qasimabad Taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro sealed two hotels/restaurants for violation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance.