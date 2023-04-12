Share:

SWAT - On Tuesday, a six-member British High Commission Islamabad delegation led by Governance Advisor Matt Carter met with Commissioner Malakand Division Shahid Khan at Commissioner’s Office Saidu Sharif.

Tufail Khan Yousafzai, an economist, was part of a delegation visiting Malakand’s four districts to conduct an annual review of the Sub-National Governance Program (SNG), which provides technical assistance to local officers and representatives in planning, budgeting, and revenue mobilisation.

The Commissioner of Malakand Division expressed appreciation for the SNG Program’s assistance and hoped for more in the future. He stated that the new local government system requires capable officers and representatives and that revenue mobilisation ideas must consider the local situation, where the SNG program can help.

The meeting discussed training programs for local representatives and officers at the Tehsil level, as well as solid waste management and traffic management in Mingora. The Commissioner expressed gratitude for ongoing support for solid waste management and suggested that waste could be better utilized through recycling, while also highlighting the need for new ideas in traffic management. Matt Carter visited Swat for the first time and was impressed by the natural beauty and hospitality of the people.