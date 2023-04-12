Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has made CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass and its adjoining roads functional for traffic in a record time of four months. The project was initiated in November 2022 by PCBDDA that is also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab).

The CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass connect the Barket Market to Liberty and vice versa, with three lanes on both sides of the underpass now open to traffic. In addition, the carriage lane and service lane on Ali Zaib Road are also operational for traffic coming from Firdous Market towards Liberty and Barket Market. The barrel of Ali Zaib Road is also 90% completed and will be finished soon.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “We are pleased to announce that the CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass have been made functional in just 4 months, which is ahead of our original timeline of 7 months. We wanted to provide maximum relief to the people, especially during the holy month of Ramazan. We hope to save the citizens of Lahore from traffic issues during Iftar time.”

The construction work is in its final stages, and the CBD Punjab Barrel is also near completion, which will provide hassle-free entry to Pakistan’s first business district. The project is expected to boost economic growth.a