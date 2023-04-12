Share:

PeShawar - advisor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister on Prisons, Hidayatullah Afridi has stated that CCTV cameras are being installed in the Central Jail Peshawar, which will monitor the supply of mobile phones and drugs to the prisoners, as well as the contact of the prisoners with outside facilitators.

During a briefing at the Inspector General of Prisons’ office in Peshawar, an advisor expressed his concerns over a recent incident in the central jail and called for close monitoring of the involved prisoners to prevent similar incidents in the future. He suggested that the administration should use social media to inform the government and the public about the activities inside the prison.

The Advisor was informed about the prison’s facilities, including a separate hostel for female prisoners and solarization during load shedding. He requested a list of the entire jail staff and asked them to keep two SIM cards in their phones to communicate with him easily. It was also revealed that six district jails in the province were being built but were stalled due to a lack of funds.

The Advisor believed that if the necessary funds were made available, the construction work of the said jails could be completed, reducing the load of prisoners in Central Jail Peshawar and yielding positive results.