Islamabad - The University of Gwadar’s Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation (OrIC) has entered into a collaboration with TaNG International education Group, China, enabling students and employees from the university to enrol in different online short courses at reputed universities and colleges in China. Gwadar Pro quoting an official notification reported that students who meet the criteria would be enrolled in different Chinese institutions, including hunan polytechnic of environment and Biology, Yangzhou Vocational Technical College, Loudi Vocational and Technical College, shanghai Urban Construction Vocational College, and Beijing Business school. The areas of study include biological medicine, agriculture science, mechanical engineering, and CIT/sT.

The courses include fundamentals of psychology, pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical technology, pharmaceutical analysis, production technology of poultry, and hybrid rice technology. Under CIT/sT, the students will learn an overview of the python language, python’s basic elements, and get to know the turtle and turtle brush setting. Upon completion of each course, a participant will receive a certificate from the respective Chinese university, while a participant with good grades on each course will be awarded gifts like a laptop, a mobile phone, and other electronic gadgets, according to the official statement. There is no maximum or minimum course limit for the participants. For online registration, students can visit the university’s website and fill out an online form to register for the course of their choice.