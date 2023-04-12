Share:

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has strongly condemned Indian decision to hold the G20 conference in Srinagar of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the issue of IIOJK to be resolved according the wish of people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

He said holding an international conference in disputed area till the implementation of UN resolutions is a violation of UN laws.

The Chief Minister said that if any foreign investor comes to Gilgit-Baltistan, India objects to it and how India is holding International Conference in disputed area.

He demanded the Federal Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give a strong response in this regard.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan has said that many friend countries of Pakistan are also participating in the conference and Islamabad can engage them to stop conference.

Khalid Khurshid said that India has made Occupied Kashmir, especially Srinagar, the biggest open human prison.