LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday announced that the 20 best players will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.20,000 for one year. Addressing the prize distribution ceremony after the final match of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak Sports Series hockey tournament at the mini-hockey sta­dium of Nishtar Sports Complex, the CM further re­vealed plans to promote youth talent by initiating large-scale sports events at the tehsil level.

He also expressed the government’s commit­ment to organizing as many sports events as pos­sible for the youth. Notably, the Faisalabad team put up a great fight in the final match against the winning team from Lahore. The CM awarded a tro­phy and Rs.2.5 million to Salman, the captain of the winning Lahore division team, and a trophy and Rs.1.5 million to Tauseeq Haider, the captain of the runner-up Faisalabad team. The CM praised the performances of both teams and highlighted the importance of ports in fostering healthy competi­tion, discipline, and team spirit among the youth.

CM DIRECTS TO MAKE CENTRAL MODEL SCHOOL A PIONEERING INSTITUTION

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the transformation of the Government Central Model School in Lahore into a pioneering institution that offers a special student package. In a meeting held at his office, the CM chaired dis­cussions on proposals to modernize the school’s syllabus, improve the students’ selection process by conducting tests, and provide uniforms, schol­arships, and transportation facilities to students. The meeting also deliberated on the possibility of introducing A-Level and O-Level classes.