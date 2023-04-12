Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen­eral Syed Asim Mu­nir visited Heavy In­dustries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday. The Army Chief was briefed about technical capabilities of HIT, progress of on-go­ing projects, indigeniza­tion efforts and recently undertaken moderniza­tion measures.

The Army Chief visit­ed various factories and witnessed manufac­turing, rebuild and up gradation of tanks, en­hanced protection solu­tions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for Pak Army.

Speaking on the occa­sion, he said the Heavy Industries Taxila is a hub of knowledge economy and research and development which is key to achieve self-re­liance in defence production and contributes towards na­tional exports and economy. The Army Chief expressed full confidence in capabilities of HIT personnel and appreciat­ed the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law En­forcement Agencies at par with international standards. Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Chair­man Heavy Industries Taxila.