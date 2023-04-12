ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday. The Army Chief was briefed about technical capabilities of HIT, progress of on-going projects, indigenization efforts and recently undertaken modernization measures.
The Army Chief visited various factories and witnessed manufacturing, rebuild and up gradation of tanks, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for Pak Army.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the Heavy Industries Taxila is a hub of knowledge economy and research and development which is key to achieve self-reliance in defence production and contributes towards national exports and economy. The Army Chief expressed full confidence in capabilities of HIT personnel and appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies at par with international standards. Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila.