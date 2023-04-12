Share:

QUETTA - Kohlu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ijaz Ahmed Tuesday said the district administration was regularly moni­toring the cleanliness situation in the city for providing a clean environ­ment to the citizens.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on the occasion of the inauguration of the weekly cleanliness drive organised by the Municipal Committee. Chief Officer Municipal Committee Arif Khalji, In­spector Jalal Marri were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to improve the sanitation situation in the city.

He said during the special clean­ing campaign, additional machinery, sweepers and sanitary workers have been deployed for the immediate dis­posal of garbage and rubbish from the central areas of the city so that the cleaning process could be com­pleted quickly.

He said the streets of Marri Bazar, Marriabad, People’s Colony, Muh­batabad, Marri Colony, Nuclei and other areas of Kohlu Town would be cleaned and at the same time the blocked drains would also be opened so that citizens could pass through the streets without facing any problem.

The DC also urged the citizens to fully cooperate with the staff of the Municipal Committee and instead of throwing the garbage in front of the houses, it should be thrown in the designated places so that it would be easier for the staff to dispose of the garbage from the trash.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Arif Khalji appealed to the citizens to make the cleaning campaign a suc­cess by cooperating with the Munici­pal Committee staff.