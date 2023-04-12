Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means reference against former SSP Junaid Arshad till April 19. The court sought arguments from the defence counsel on ac­quittal application filed by the former SSP, on the next date of hearing. Account­ability Court Judge Rao Ab­dul Jabbar conducted the proceedings wherein jail authorities also produced the former SSP. Junaid Arshad had filed the ac­quittal application under new NAB amendment or­dinance. The NAB alleged that the former police of­ficer misused his powers and accumulated assets beyond his sources partic­ularly between 2002 and 2008. The accused bought plots in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities during his service. An inquiry against the accused was launched after evidence of transac­tions worth millions of ru­pees was pointed out.