LAHORE - CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad visited the Child Protection Institute in Gujranwala to assess the quality of care, education and oth­er services being pro­vided to the abandoned children. A spokesman for the CPWB said that during the visit, the CPWB chairperson dis­tributed Eid gifts to the children and engaged them in games to lift their spirits. Moreover, Sarah Ahmad presided over a meeting with the institute’s staff to evaluate their perfor­mance and provide guidance for improving the care of children and facilities. She directed the district officer to collaborate with the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for providing technical and vocational education to the children, thereby enabling them to secure livelihoods in the prac­tical world.